2000 AD Video Games Coming From John Wick Hex Publisher

Rebellion has announced that new video games based on the 2000 AD universe will be developed by Good Shepherd Entertainment, the publisher behind games like John Wick Hex. Rebellion owns the rights to some of the biggest British comics of all time. The agreement will potentially see new games developed based on 2000 AD properties like Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper, as well as other comics owned by Rebellion. In a press release, Good Shepherd head of business development and publishing Amanda Kruse noted that the deal is still early, so fans shouldn’t expect any announcements right away. However, the studio will be looking beyond the most well-known options.

“We are huge fans of Rebellion and 2000 AD” said Kruse. “It’s still earlydays, but building this out with partners who understand the art ofadaptation across mediums has been incredible. We are excited to bringfans the hits they are expecting, but even more excited to play with thedeep cuts in the library.”

While new games based on Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper seem likely, Rebellion’s properties include comics created by some of the industry’s greatest talents. The company’s press release specifically cites Alan Moore and Ian Gibson’s The Ballad of Halo Jones, as well as The Spider, who was created by Ted Cowan and Reg Bunn, but saw the majority of his stories written by Superman co-creator Jerry Seigel. Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley believes that the partnership with Good Shepherd could introduce these franchises to a much larger audience.

“We are honored to be the foremost custodians of the rich history of theBritish comics industry, and as we aim to preserve these legacies.Rebellion is proud to bring these stories to entirely new generationswho will experience them for the first time through our partnership withGood Shepherd,” said Kingsley. “My brother Chris (co-founder of Rebellion) and I have read2000 AD from issue 1, and we look forward to seeing some of thesestories brought to life with Good Shepherd.”

It remains to be seen which comics will be the first to receive an adaptation from Good Shepherd, but hopefully the partnership with Rebellion will be a positive one for 2000 AD fans!

