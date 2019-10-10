Dredd Writer Won’t Return to the World of Judge Dredd

While Dredd might not have been a worldwide box office sensation, genre fans have been singing its praises since 2012 in hopes that the character’s adventures could continue in some capacity, though if those plans ever take shape, writer Alex Garland won’t be involved. The writer recently revealed that, for as much as he personally enjoys the character, his experience making the film was far too difficult for him to want to even attempt to return to that world. Sadly, the experience of fans waiting for news about a new project has been just as rough, with only rumors holding us over about possible projects.

When asked by ScreenGeek about whether or not he would ever return to the franchise, Garland confirmed, “No. It was a pretty crude experience, for a bunch of reasons. At the end of it, I didn’t want to go back. I love Dredd, by which I mean I love the character, but I’m not in any hurry to do that again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of this crude experience could be that Garland, while only being credited as the writer, was the real director of the film, despite Pete Travis being credited as the director.

“A huge part of the success of Dredd is in fact due to Alex Garland and what a lot of people don’t realize is that Alex Garland actually directed that movie,” star Karl Urban revealed to JoBlo. “I just hope when people think of Alex Garland’s filmography that Dredd is the first film that he made before Ex Machina. You think about it in those terms; it goes Dredd, Ex Machina, Annihilation.”

A new Dredd film landing on the big screen might seem unlikely, with reports claiming that the character could instead be getting a TV series, as a variety of networks and streaming services have reinvented the types of stories that can be told in such a series. Urban himself has expressed interest in reprising his role, but his commitments to Amazon Studio’s The Boys could complicate those plans.

“My understanding of where they are in the process is that they are in development, and they are writing and developing a sort of 10-episode based television series called Mega-City One,” Urban previously confirmed with ComicBook.com. “And I told them, if they write some great material for Dredd, and give him a real purpose and a function, that I would love to come back and be a part of it. So, let’s see what they do.”

Stay tuned for details on the potential future of Judge Dredd.

Are you disappointed by the filmmaker’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!