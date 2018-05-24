Mega Man-Style Adventure ’20XX’ Coming To Consoles This July

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 did just released for the Nintendo Switch; and we’re getting a few more games with the Blue Bomber later on this year with Mega Man 11 and Mega Man X Collection. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for an inspired futuristic adventure that’s got the Mega Man spirit

Fire Hose Games and Batterystyaple Games have announced that it will be releasing its roguelike platformer 20XX for consoles this July. The game will come out for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 10, followed by an Xbox One release one day later on the 11th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the full game — which supports co-op with another player — 20XX will also feature a DLC pack that features a character named Hawk, who originally came out for the PC version last year. This brings the amount of playable characters to three.

If you need an idea of what the game is all about, the development team has provided an official description:

“Inspired by classic Mega Man titles, but with modern twists, 20XX remixes retro design with roguelike elements to create an exciting “one more play” experience built around skill growth. In 20XX, players will dash, jump, and blast their way through procedurally-built stages made to test their grasp on controls and situational awareness rather than memorization or trial and error.

This structure ensures every session plays out differently than the last and, along with multiple difficulty settings, daily ranked challenges, and co-operative multiplayer (both online and local), provides a near-endless amount content for players to experience and enjoy while jamming out to the heart-warming tunes of 20XX‘s pulsing chiptune-inspired soundtrack.

Features:

Crisp, precise controls – do exactly what you want your character to!

Over 100 mighty power ups to collect!

Tons of different play modes and optional difficulty modifiers!

Seeded Daily and Weekly Challenges!

All gameplay features available in both single player and co-op! (online or local)”

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Steam version, which is available now, currently sells for $14.99. So it’ll likely be around that price.

Fans of Mega Man will definitely want to pick this one up while they wait for the 11th go-around later this year.