Fortnite Already Testing the Massive Disney Update

Earlier this year, it was announced that Disney had invested $1.5 billion into Epic Games as part of the two companies' evolving partnership. With this investment, it was revealed that Epic is working on a new gaming "universe" that will live inside Fortnite, bringing Disney brands like Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Avatar into the hit battle royale's ecosystem in a much larger way than simple skins. Since then, we haven't gotten much more information about the proposed Disney metaverse project, though it's worth noting that nothing of substance was revealed in the initial announcement. However, a new Fortnite leak may hint that the project is further along than previously thought but don't get your hopes up for an imminent release date.

Fortnite x Disney Metaverse Leaked Update

This leak comes from Hypex and ShiinaBR on Twitter. Both accounts have become notable within the Fortnite community over the last several years, so you can trust that their info is mostly legitimate. That said, you'll still want to take this info with a hefty grain of salt until Epic Games or Disney says something more concrete about the ongoing project.

We've known since the metaverse project was revealed that it was likely several years away. ShiinaBR and Hypex aren't changing their tune on that front, but the leak does claim that Epic has recently been playtesting Build-Version 5421 of the project. Of course, we don't know how Epic is internally numbering these builds, but that number suggests that they're relatively deep into development on this project. It's possible the team could be looking to fast-track the metaverse project as much as possible, though it's worth remembering that even the best estimates put this joint venture as several years away. Either way, it's good to see that Epic and Disney are doing everything possible to get this in players' hands as quickly as they can.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite is always adding new content for players to dive into across its various game modes. For example, Fortnite Festival recently announced that Billie Eilish is joining for Season 3. The team also revealed a massive new Star Wars collaboration that's coming to Fortnite Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite.

However, that's only the tip of the iceberg for new content in 2024. Recently, a new roadmap leaked revealing all kinds of new things for Fortnite. One that has many fans excited is the upcoming Marvel-themed season that's scheduled to launch in August. Supposedly, that whole event will revolve around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four. Epic is also bringing back Fortnite OG for a second season toward the end of the year, celebrating the game before it jumps into Chapter 6 Season 1.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.