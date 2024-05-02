Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Will Be the Game's Only DLC

FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only expansion that Elden Ring ends up receiving. While fans have yet to even experience one piece of DLC for Elden Ring, some have already started to wonder if FromSoftware would look to create more expansions in the future after the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree in June. To that end, Miyazaki has already shot down such an idea and has verified that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the "first and last" piece of DLC.

In an interview with Chinese publication Zhihu, Miyazaki opened up about why there are no plans for any other expansions with Elden Ring. Miyazaki explained that like the base game, those at FromSoftware felt it would be better to have Shadow of the Erdtree be one massive, sprawling area to explore. By splitting the DLC into smaller chunks, this would have limited the "sense of adventure" that many have found Elden Ring to have.

"Elden Ring emphasizes exploration and adventure in a big world," Miyazaki said. "In order to provide such an experience, a vast and huge setting is inevitably needed. Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it was better to simply make one big [expansion]. If they were sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure would be reduced."

Despite confirming that Shadow of the Erdtree would be the only expansion for Elden Ring, Miyazaki didn't close the door on returning to this world in the future. While he didn't outright say that Elden Ring 2 would be the next game that FromSoftware makes, Miyazaki said that it's important for the studio to leave the door open to such a return. To that end, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment surely hopes that Elden Ring 2 is next on tap given that the original game has already sold nearly 25 million copies worldwide.

As for Shadow of the Erdtree, the long-awaited Elden Ring DLC is set to launch next month on June 21, 2024, and will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we approach its release as we'll have a ton more to share on the expansion with you in the weeks ahead.

[H/T GamesRadar via IGN]