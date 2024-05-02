Fortnite's Star Wars Event Adding Yoda in the Best Way Possible

After revealing most of the Force-filled additions coming to Fortnite across all of the game's modes later this week, Epic Games apparently may have more secrets hidden up their sleeve for the May the Fourth eve release. According to known Fortnite leaker Shiina on X, a Yoda Gear Bundle will also be added in tomorrow's update, which will include "Yoda's Cane" as a pickaxe...and allow the iconic Jedi Master the chance to be back bling once again.

The imagery will no doubt resemble Yoda riding on Luke's back in a backpack through the murky swamps of Dagobah as the young Skywalker is educated in the ways of the Force and the Jedi in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. It's without a doubt one of the most iconic moments in the franchise, so it only makes sense that Epic Games would choose to include the scene in some manner in the next Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration.

What Else Is New?

Shiina has also previously revealed information on several topics in advance, including the recent Avatar: The Last Airbender items. Shiina was also amongst those who have given Fortnite players an idea of what they should be planning to spend to secure these Star Wars items ahead of time, suggesting that players could expect to spend upwards of 12,000 V-Bucks total if they want to purchase the entire Star Wars collection from the shop.

For fans who don't want to spend that amount of V-Bucks, some quests will offer "free" gear, though you might need the premium version of the battle pass in order to participate. As for the additional content being added to the store in the update on May 3rd, as Fortnite players will also be able to purchase new outfits for Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and the AWR Trooper, and several returning outfits; the Beskar Car Body which includes several Mandalorian paint schemes; and the the "Mad About Me" (a.k.a. "Cantina Band") Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar.

The Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is spread across the various the multiple game modes and represents various points in the Star Wars canon, from the original trilogy to the sequel trilogy. Additions to Battle Royale include the chance to liberate Chewbacca and have him join your match complete with a Wookiee Bowcaster, the opportunity to fight Darth Vader and Stormtroopers and loot their weapons (yes, including his lightsaber), and of course rewards for competing in quests.

Additional details on the newest crossover between Star Wars and Fortnite can be read on the latter's official page for the announcement, including details on the collaboration for LEGO® Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. Some of the inclusions players can look forward to in the latter mentioned game modes include rocking out in a Mos Eisley Cantina-inspired area at the Festival Jam Stage, and the chance to unlock a Podracer and Darth Maul Decal in Rocket Racing.

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration?