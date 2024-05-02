New Final Fantasy 16 Update Announced for PS5

Square Enix has announced a new update for Final Fantasy XVI will be rolling out on PlayStation 5 one week from today. Just a few weeks back, The Rising Tide was released for Final Fantasy XVI as the game's second (and likely last) expansion. Despite having now finished with bringing DLC to the latest mainline Final Fantasy game, though, Square Enix is now looking to release a patch that should fix some big issues that have emerged.

In a post on the official Final Fantasy XVI account on X, Square Enix informed fans that update version 1.32 is set to drop next week on Thursday, May 9. This patch primarily looks to resolve a couple of different trophies that haven't been unlockable for players for a variety of different reasons. Other than this, Square says the patch will fix Final Fantasy XVI from crashing in certain moments while being played.

Here are the full patch notes for this Final Fantasy XVI update from Square Enix:

A rare instance in New Game+ of party members not being displayed, preventing progress beyond the main scenario quest "A Chance Encounter."

An issue preventing players from obtaining the achievements "Yes, Eikon" and "Masterclass."

Incorrect conditions being required for obtaining the achievement "Such Dodge, So Mega."

A rare instance of the game crashing under certain conditions.

As mentioned, Square Enix has indicated that it will no longer be releasing new expansions or DLC for Final Fantasy XVI down the road. Instead, the publisher has made it known that it's working on a PC version of FF XVI that will launch at a time that has yet to be announced. Those on Xbox platforms have also made it known that they'd like to see Final Fantasy XVI release across Xbox Series X and S, but such a version of the game hasn't been confirmed by Square Enix yet.

