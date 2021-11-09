2K Acquires New Studio

2K has announced that it has acquired elite3d, a 2D and 3D artwork studio that has worked on franchises like Star Wars, Diablo, Call of Duty, and more. The acquisition will see the Valencia, Spain-based studio function as a second office for 2K’s 31st Union and it will also develop a new 2K Publishing location with a focus on its Global Services division, the company announced. The terms of the deal also include the acquisition of Turia Games, a development studio co-owned by elite3d’s founders.

31st Union is a relatively new studio itself with Michael Condrey leading the team in the development of a “currently unannounced and highly anticipated AAA project.” The fact that elite3d will explicitly transform into a second office for the studio seems to indicate an increased investment in that title’s completion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K, as part of the announcement. “The team’s work style and employee culture are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games.”

“We are immensely proud of building a team that is now at the forefront of our creative expertise while seeing our initial dream become a reality,” elite3d founders Oscar Ferrero and Jose Luis Queral stated in a joint statement attached to the announcement. “We believe strongly in 2K’s vision, people, and products, and we can’t wait to take this incredible next step in our collective journey as employees of both 2K and 31st Union.”

As noted above, 2K has acquired elite3d as well as Turia Games. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. elite3d will form a second office for 2K’s 31st Union and create a new 2K Publishing location. You can check out all of our previous coverage of 2K in general right here.

What do you think about 2K acquiring elite3d and Turia Games? Are you looking forward to seeing whatever it is that the teams at 31st Union are working on? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!