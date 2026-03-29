A New Game Lets You Control A Team of Supervillains and Build An Evil Lair (And It’s Co-Op)

Superheroes are often at their best when they have to face a worthy villain, and some of the most iconic heroes are linked to equally iconic villains. Whether that’s Batman and the Joker, The Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom, or Optimus Prime and Megatron, villains are just as important to that dynamic as the heroes. Now, a brand new game not only allows you to play as one of several unique villains, but also has you building up and then defending your evil lair, and the best part is that you can team up with one to four friends for the epic battle.

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That new game is titled Dreadquarters and comes from the minds over at Headlock Games. In Dreadquarters, you’ll choose from several completely different villains to play as, and each one has its own completely distinct playstyle and art style. Then you’ll look to complete your scheme by setting up and defending your lair from the heroes that would look to halt your plans prematurely, and up to 4 players can team up and join in on the villainous fun.

Dreadquarters Lets You Build An Evil Lair Worthy Of The Ultimate Villain

Who hasn’t wanted to build an evil villain lair after watching too many episodes of Super Friends, right? Okay, that might just be me, but now that’s fully possible in a board game. In Dreadquarters, you will attempt to cooperate with your fellow villains to set up your lair and expand it with all sorts of bizarre rooms, and then you’ll reinforce them with upgrades and defenses. You’ll also deploy your minions to work stations, city raids, or last stands.

When the heroes finally arrive at your lair, it’s time for the final showdown, and all of your hard work preparing for this moment will either pay off brilliantly or utterly collapse. Thanks to the number of villains, cities, and scenario combinations present, lairs will be vastly different from one another, so even if your lair doesn’t survive, you can jump in with a brand new lair and show the heroes who really run things around here.

As for the villains themselves, the ones revealed thus far include The Colony, which is themed after an army of ants, as well as The Institute, which seems to feature a bit of Frankenstein influence. Then there’s The Elementalist, who looks to be a sorcerer or powerful magic user.

The Intelligence is a powerful sentient AI, while The Pack seems themed after werewolves and fantasy. There’s also The Marked, which looks steeped in medieval knights and magic, as well as The Necromancer, who deals in the powerful magics of the undead.

We should get to see much more of the game soon, as Dreadquarters is slated to launch on Kickstarter on April 7, 2026. You can check out the campaign right here.

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