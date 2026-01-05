13 2026 Board Games and TCGs We Can’t Wait to Play

There were some amazing games throughout 2025, and that’s especially true of board games, card games, and TCGs. Whatever your preferred genre or play style, there was a game that was perfect for you over the course of the year. With 2026 now underway, it’s time to look ahead at what this year has to offer in all of those genres, and the good news is that it’s shaping up to be another major year with a host of compelling releases, and we’re highlighting the 13 that have already captured our attention.

13. Apex Legends: The Board Game

One of the games right around the corner is Glass Cannon Unplugged and Asmodee’s Apex Legends: The Board Game, which adapts the popular first-person shooter and brings its frenetic action to the tabletop. Apex Legends: The Board Game is a competitive miniatures game that features six of the game’s key characters, including Bangalore, Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Pathfinder, and Wraith. 2 to 6 players will utlize their characters’ unique abilities, on the fly tactics, and the unique terrain to ultimately declare victory, and we can’t wait to give it a try. Apex Legends: The Board Game will hit stores on January 9th.

12. The Danes

A Feast For Odin put you in the boots of Vikings as you explored the world, raided new territories, and collected goods, and it became a major hit and won several awards. Now Gernot Köpke and Uwe Rosenberg have teamed up with artist Dennis Lohausen for a new game titled The Danes, which is a worker placement game set in the same world as A Feast for Odin. You’ll start with a small group of Vikings and attempt to hunt, breed animals, trade with new territories, and collect goods so you can not only feed your community but also win the game. The Danes is expected to release sometime later this year.

11. Everdell Emerland

The charming world and characters of Everdell are back with a brand new expansion titled Everdell Emerland, which takes the celebrated Everdell gameplay into the heart of the jungle. Emerland is a standalone game that retains the franchise’s compelling city-building mechanics and adorable critters from the mainline games, though you’ll be trading in the cozy forest hideaways for ancient ruins and lost cities. The ruins have even been brought to life in 3D form, and coupled with the adorable meeples and brilliant artwork of Lina Cossette and David Forest, Everdell Emerland is shaping up to be another hit entry in the franchise. Everdell Emerland is expected to ship in June of this year.

10. Magic: The Gathering X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Magic: The Gathering is going to have a busy year with both its in-universe sets and its multiple Universes Beyond sets, and several of them are highly anticipated. The one we’re most excited for though is Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and while we haven’t had a chance to play it yet, the artwork looks stunning, and the cards have potential to create a one-of-a-kind Magic x Turtles experience. While Pizza Lands won’t be for everyone, I kind of already love them, and there are enough bundle and set options available to suit avid Magic players and casual fans who love TMNT alike. Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will release on March 6th of this year.

9. Winnie the Pooh: Serious Detective

Winnie the Pooh recently went into the public domain, and as a result, we’ve seen several different versions of the iconic character in various media. As a huge fan of the character and his world, one of the most promising new takes is Winnie the Pooh: Serious Detective, which is a new narrative-focused board game that has players stepping into the roles of their favorite characters, though now they are detectives. Not only will you be solving a mystery in the Hundred Acre Wood and Camelot (yes, that Camelot), but the artwork by Julia Chegodaeva, Ekaterina Mamontova, and Maya Kurkhuli looks lovely. Winnie the Pooh: Serious Detective is expected to release in late January.

8. Pokémon Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes

Pokémon fans are set to get the year started off right, as this month will see the release of Pokémon Mega Evolution — Ascended Heroes, which will include 290 new cards and over 30 Trainer cards, as well as over 30 of those featuring special illustrations. The set will also feature Mega Evolutions of favorites like Charizard and Gengar, as well as new Mega Evolutions like Dragonite, Hawlucha, and more. Pokémon Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes is expected to release on January 30th of this year.

7. Blood Rage: Valhalla

The original Blood Rage has been a fan favorite since its release in 2015, and is rated 61st overall in BGG’s all-time rankings. The hype was then understandably high for Blood Rage: Valhalla from Tycoon Games, especially with the return of original designer Eric Lang, and after a successful Gamefound campaign, the game will be shipping out to players later this year. Valhalla is a standalone sequel that will have you joining the strongest warriors in Valhalla and clashing against opposing clans and the forces of Asgard, and with all sorts of new monsters and challenges to overcome, the action is sure to be thrilling and chaotic. Blood Rage: Valhalla is slated to ship in July of this year.

6. Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid

Clash of Clans continues to be one of the most popular mobile games around, and now it’s bringing its patented gameplay to the tabletop with Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid. The Epic Raid soared past its funding goal on Kickstarter last year and boasts a designer dream team in Eric M. Lang and Ken Gruhl, who have brought over the game’s core elements and combined them into a rollicking village showdown. You’ll build up your village, recruit new troops, upgrade your defenses, and then raid resources from your enemies in hopes of being the last one standing. Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid is expected to ship in April of this year.

5. Riftbound: Spiritforged

Riftbound has gained considerable steam after its launch last year, and in 2026, the game will be delivering its anticipated expansion, Spiritforged. Spiritforged will feature 221 new cards that include new Units, Gear, and Spells to add to your favorite decks, but it will also include 12 new playable Champion Legends, so there’s a chance your favorite League of Legends character will finally be featured. Spiritforged will hone in on weapons and armor as well, and features new ways to play each Domain and 30 new Overnumbered cards. Spiritforged sounds stacked, and the new set will release on February 13th of this year.

4. Tag Team Expansion

One of the breakout hits of 2025 was Scorpion Masque’s Tag Team, and in addition to the thrilling gameplay, fans also got a tease of a future expansion set. Since then, we’ve received more details on the set courtesy of W. Eric Martin, revealing that the set is going to be based on Arthurian Legends. The set will include six new characters that can mix it up with the characters from the base game, with a roster that features Morgan, Percival, The Green Knight, Excalibur, The Dragon, and Merlin. The designs look fantastic, and even better is that the set is expected to release in June. A third set is also planned for the end of the year.

3. Disney Lorcana Wilds Unknown

Disney Lorcana will have multiple sets throughout 2026, including the next anticipated set in Winterspell. That said, there is one 2026 set that will finally bring a beloved Pixar classic to the franchise, and that’s Wilds Unknown. Wilds Unknown is already commanding attention thanks to the reveal that it will finally introduce the Toy Story franchise to Lorcana, and the first artwork shown for the set features Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Hopefully, a bulk of the other characters from Toy Story also make it into the set, but even with just Buzz and Woody, we are 100% all in. Wilds Unknown is expected to release in Quarter 2 of this year.

2. The Two Towers: Trick-Taking Game

The combination of trick-taking and Lord of the Rings resulted in an unexpected hit, and now Asmodee and Office Dog are back with a new entry titled The Two Towers: Trick-Taking Game. The Two Towers: Trick-Taking Game is a standalone expansion of the original game, and while the same standout gameplay is back in the spotlight, the new game has been completely themed after The Two Towers. The game is simple to learn but challenging to master, and if you’re a Lord of the Rings fan, this is simply a must-buy. The Two Towers: Trick-Taking Game will release on January 16th.

1. Terraria: The Board Game

There have already been several stellar board game adaptations of hit video games, and after a successful crowdfunding campaign, a new one is on the way courtesy of Terraria: The Board Game. Paper Fort Games looks to capture the magic of what made the original video game such a major hit with a mix of deck building, mining, and spelunking for resources, base building, and epic boss battles. The game is fully cooperative and accommodates 1 to 4 players, and is expected to release in March of this year.

