Absolute Batman Is Finally Making His Gaming Debut

DC’s Absolute Universe has taken the comics world by storm, and DC’s trinity of heroes is at the center of that success. That includes Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman, and while every single series in that trinity is fantastic, the universe’s biggest runaway hit has been Absolute Batman. The character is already getting his own action figures, but now Absolute Batman is finally getting his own game, and it looks mighty impressive.

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Absolute Batman is set to be the star of Monolith’s Batman: Gotham City Chronicles season 4, which will bring the Dark Knight’s corner of the absolute Universe to the hit miniatures game later this year through a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound. In addition to featuring Batman, the game will feature other Absolute Universe characters like Alfred Pennyworth and Black Mask, and they will battle it out on a vertical battlefield that can go three levels high, bringing Gotham to life like never before on the tabletop. You can follow the campaign right here.

What Should Fans Expect From Absolute Batman’s Expansion In Batman: Gotham City Chronicles?

Right now, we only have a few details on the new Absolute Batman expansion, but there are a few things that are locked in. The first is that when the campaign begins, you will be able to pick up the Batman: Gotham City Chronicles base game, which you will need to play the Absolute Batman content in season 4. There will also be a solo and cooperative expansion that will give you more ways to play, though you can also play in the traditional asymmetrical format.

The game will adapt the Absolute Universe, and specifically the Batman corner of it, and so far we’ve seen miniatures of Batman, Pennyworth, Black Mask, and a host of Black Mask’s henchmen and minions. Over the course of the first few arcs of Absolute Batman, the primary villain is Black Mask, and the supporting cast is mostly kept to Alfred, Gordon, and Bruce’s longtime friends, including Waylon, Harvey, Oswald, Edward, and Selina. That said, we do start to see villains like Mr. Freeze and The Joker make more and more appearances.

As the series plays out, we start to see all of his friends turned into their more well-known personas, and in some incredibly brutal ways. We also see the return of Selina as Catwoman, and Wonder Woman even makes an appearance in the series in the Absolute Universe’s first team-up. Then there are villains like Bane and Poison Ivy, who have recently debuted and delivered major impacts on the book. With the campaign starting this year, the game could very well work some of these more recent additions into the game, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The other big innovation here is the verticality that the new terrain system brings. If you have a multi-level building, you’ll actually get to recreate that in 3D space with brackets that hold each level, and it’s actually quite fitting for battles that take place in Gotham. The image they how has a showdown between Black Mask and Batman on the roof, while Pennyworth battles a host of henchmen on the second floor, and even more soldiers are on their way on the ground level. There’s a cinematic flair to it all for sure, but it also fits within Batman’s world perfectly, and hopefully it will also help reduce the game’s footprint a bit as well.

More details will be released closer to the campaign launch, but we can’t wait to learn more, and fingers crossed that some of the more recent additions from the comics make it into the game.

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