Activision Addresses Call of Duty Rumors About New Game, Modern Warfare 2 Content

Activision addressed some recent Call of Duty rumors in a roundabout game this week to sneakily hint that yes, much of what you’ve acquired in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to the next game. The acknowledgement of these rumors (or the confirmation of them if you’d like to take it that far) follows leaks that suggested weapons, Operators, and more from Modern Warfare 2 would exist in the new Call of Duty game, too, for those who unlocked them in the current one. Activision of course isn’t outright saying that this is the case, but the fact that it’s talking more about the next Call of Duty game could mean that a formal reveal is on the horizon.

The leaks in question first started picking up steam on July 17th when insiders started indicating that many of core unlockables in Modern Warfare 2 would carry over to the next game. That’s an idea that Activision has danced around with through things like Call of Duty: Warzone where content persists there regardless of what mainline Call of Duty game we’re on, but it would be the first to see Operators and the like carry over from an annual release to the next one.

Those were just rumors yesterday until Activision tweeted from the Call of Duty account the poll below, a tweet which seemed to acknowledge the leaks. The poll asked Call of Duty players if “Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023,” but the only two answers were essentially “Yes.”

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1681076680247611393?s=20

While this tweet from Activision was a more purposeful and deliberate way of capitalizing on the rumors, it seems as though the publisher may have tipped its hand in a different way this week by taking down leaks. That’s usually a pretty good sign when a leak gets taken down since it indicates the leak’s contents were real to some degree, but this particular copyright takedown specifically mentioned the “unreleased videogame Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.” That falls in line with other parts of the many Call of Duty 2023 leaks, too, which suggested that the new game would be a continuation of Modern Warfare 2.

New Call of Duty games typically come out around October and November, so it’s likely we’ll start seeing more on Call of Duty 2023 be it Modern Warfare 3 or otherwise within the next month or so.