Original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Sees Major Resurgence on Xbox

The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has seen a major resurgence in players on Xbox this past week. Call of Duty is arguably the biggest franchise in gaming given it is consistently the best selling game every year and has a worldwide, mainstream appeal. Despite its commercial success, Call of Duty has also been heavily criticized for not changing enough throughout the years, changing too much, or just not fulfilling the things players want. It’s pretty hard to keep Call of Duty fans happy anymore, which is likely because it has been around for so long and has so many players, so everyone has their own ideas of what they want in a game. They’re also deeply nostalgic for old games, meaning the newer ones live in that shadow.

However, earlier this week, Activision fixed the servers on a bunch of old Call of Duty games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) is now experiencing a major resurgence. The game was made backward compatible along with a number of other classic Call of Duty games many years ago, but eventually, the multiplayer stopped working on Xbox. For years, the multiplayer servers have been pretty broken on consoles, rendering them useless. Now, fans are flocking back to them as the issues have been resolved and hundreds of thousands of players are playing them. You can get into a lobby of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox in mere seconds and it plays just like you’d hope it would. It’s a bit of a dream for Call of Duty fans and has resulted in a major resurgence in some of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

If we’re lucky, this kind of support may show Activision that fans would really want a new remaster or remake of some of these games. There was an expectation that this may happen after the Call of Duty 4 remaster was a huge success, but the only other one we’ve gotten is a remaster of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, leaving out the beloved multiplayer and Spec Ops mode.

What Call of Duty games are you revisiting?