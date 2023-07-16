When Will Call of Duty Come to Xbox Game Pass?

Now that Microsoft is about to close its acquisition with Activision, so naturally, Xbox fans are wondering when Call of Duty will be added to Xbox Game Pass. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and soon, Xbox will have full ownership over Call of Duty and a number of other major franchises. Microsoft made a bid to purchase Activision for $70 billion last year and has gone through many rounds of legal drama to close the deal. One of the biggest hurdles was a lawsuit from the FTC which ruled in favor of Microsoft this past week. Although the FTC tried to appeal the deal, it ultimately lost. Microsoft will have to appease the UK’s CMA regulator in order to officially close the deal worldwide, but it looks like something that Microsoft will be able to do with a few compromises.

Xbox has already promised to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation and a number of other platforms, so fans can continue to enjoy the series without interruption. Xbox also has no plans to make any exclusive content for the various versions, but it will gain an advantage in one area: Xbox Game Pass. The service allows players to play hundreds of games at no extra cost and all of Xbox’s first-party games are on there on day one. Fans want to know when they can expect the 20-year-old FPS franchise on the service, especially now that the servers for old games have been fixed and thousands of people are returning to them in mass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Will Call of Duty Come to Game Pass?

Call of Duty is currently not on Xbox Game Pass, but fans can probably expect it in the somewhat near future. The Activision deal has yet to close, but once it does, old games in the series will be able to go up on Xbox Game Pass at Microsoft’s discretion. They’ll probably want to put it up as soon as they can, but that may not be until late July or sometime in August once the company comes to a deal with the CMA. As for brand new Call of Duty games, that’s a different story. Sony has a deal with Call of Duty that lasts through the end of 2024, meaning we won’t get a new Call of Duty game on day one on Xbox Game Pass until 2025.

What Call of Duty games do you want to see on Xbox Game Pass? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.