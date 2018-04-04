The Adventure Pals Bring Platforming Fun To Consoles, PC Today

We’ve already got a number of great platforming games on the market these days, but now you can add one more, as Armor Games is ready to suck you in the delightful adventures of The Adventure Pals!

The publisher, alongside the development team at Massive Monster, have announced that the game is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with a release to follow on the Nintendo Switch in just a couple of days. It’s just $14.99, and it’s a must for anyone that’s looking for a twist on their usual platforming ventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Adventure Pals is a side-scrolling action-adventure platformer about friendship and exploration, featuring RPG elements and two-player local drop-in/drop-out co-op. Hop on the back of your giraffe, Sparkles, and discover 105 levels across five whimsical worlds filled with unique quests and characters, including zombie pirate cats, post-apocalyptic dinosaurs and hot dogs that poop explosive mines. Help a whale regain confidence, take a side in the battle between toast and dinosaur, travel to a legendary sunken city, decide the fate of a pirate election and more, all while leveling up to gain new and more powerful abilities!” the company noted in a press statement.

Gameplay from the Nintendo Switch version is included above, and, as you can see, this is a game that players of all skill levels can easily enjoy – even if they may be fighting over a giraffe in the process. (Because who doesn’t want to ride a giraffe?!)

The first thing you’ll notice are the delightful visuals, which bring The Adventure Pals‘ cartoony world to life, especially as you hack and slash away at enemies. Next up, you’ll notice the large level structure, and how your character can use different abilities to get around, such as wall jumping.

It’s also pretty neat how well you two can work together as a team to complete levels, and how a player can drop in and out at any given time. That should make the game quite accessible, and well worth journeying through for hours at a time. (Gotta love that open world map structure, too.)

Definitely check out The Adventure Pals when you can, and be on the lookout for our review when it hits the site next week!

The Adventure Palsis available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release on Nintendo Switch this Thursday.