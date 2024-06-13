Transformers / G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Lands Writer

After years of anticipation and hope from fans, a crossover movie between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises is finally on the horizon. The Paramount film has been gradually getting early production updates, including the detail that Thor and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in the project in a currently-unknown role. While there's still a lot that remains unknown about the Transformers / G.I. Joe movie, the film did just get a major crew member. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Derek Connolly is set to write Transformers / G.I. Joe. A director for the project has yet to be officially confirmed.

Connolly is known for his frequent collaborations with director Colin Trevorrow, beginning with 2012's Safety Not Guaranteed. He has subsequently worked on the scripts for Trevorrow's Jurassic World, as well as Jurassic World: Dominon, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

What Is the Transformers / G.I. Joe Movie About?

Officially announced by Paramount Pictures earlier this year, Transformers / G.I. Joe will finally introduce a live-action crossover between the two iconic Hasbro multimedia lines. The prospect of the crossover was first teased in the ending of 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy are producing, while Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment are executive producers. A director for the film is not currently confirmed.

"We are going to deliver on the promise we made," di Bonaventura told ComicBook in a previous interview. "We've talked about it since the beginning of the franchise because the fans have been like, 'Come on, when you are going to do Joe?!' The truth of the matter is there's so many great Transformers characters that we didn't feel like we needed to rush and do G.I. Joe. But you also want an organic way, otherwise it feels like a cynical exercise."

When Will the Transformers / G.I. Joe Movie Premiere?

The Transformers / G.I. Joe crossover movie does not currently have a release date, with work on the film being stalled amid last year's Hollywood strikes.

"We were about to start a script when the writers' strike happened. So, our hope was we were going to have it for 2025, but I think the longer the strike goes on, the more it puts it in 2026," di Bonaventura confirmed with Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette in July of 2023.