Fast X - Part 2 Gets Big Update From Vin Diesel

Fast X's sequel just got a nice update from Vin Diesel. On Instagram, the Fast & Furious star revealed that Zack Dean is hard at work writing Fast XI. Right now, the next installment in the beloved franchise is in pre-production. Now, Dean isn't a newcomer to the Fast movies, he helped pen Fast X. That fact should delight fans hoping for a resolution to Dominic Toretto's latest pickle at the end of the last film. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. However, with the script not yet done and the large task of filming a Fast entry, that date could change in the next few months. Despite all of that, Diesel is encouraged by the process and focusing on the future for himself and the entire Toretto operation. Check out what else he had to say on Instagram down below!

"While doing ADR this week on the Universal lot, for a beautifully written piece by Chris Morgan… I was reminded of the blessed moments along this journey… where bonds transcended film," Diesel posted. "FastX part 2, written by Zach Dean… is going to hit you hard! Hope to make you proud!"

Dante Reyes feels like he got an absolute victory the last time we saw our favorite band of car thieves/world-rescuing heroes. Resolving all of the damage that Jason Momoa's villain has done is going to be a big undertaking. However, Toretto and company are getting some backup from Dwayne Johnson who surprised us all by popping-up right before the end of the last movie.

What's Coming In Fast XI?

(Photo: Universal)

With so much carrying over from the last film, it's a good thing that director Louis Leterrier is back in the saddle for Fast XI. Unfortunately, the writers and actors strikes will likely prove to be part of why the movie's 2025 release date feels like a long shot. Diesel mentions the project on social media from time to time. He says that fans need to be patient because what's coming is very "powerful." Here's some of what the star had to say.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel's post reads. "Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

