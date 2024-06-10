Deadpool & Wolverine: Taylor Swift Cameo Debunked

Taylor Swift and the Swifties won't be joining Deadpool and Wolverine in the Marvel Multiverse after all. If there already wasn't enough to be excited for in Deadpool & Wolverine, music and movie fans have been salivating over the rumors of Taylor Swift popping up in the first X-Men film under Marvel Studios. Deadpool & Wolverine is already rumored to have numerous cameos sprinkled throughout the flick, so it already made sense that someone on the level of Taylor Swift would show up portraying the X-Men's musical hero Dazzler. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift, Deadpool, and Wolverine don't appear to be a match made in box office heaven.

Entertainment Weekly reports Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.