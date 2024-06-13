Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Announced

If Delicious in Dungeon made you hungry with season one, don't worry about the anime's upcoming finale. The show's first season came to an end this week with a rousing final episode. And thanks to Studio Trigger, we have learned Delicious in Dungeon season two is a go. The show has been renewed for a second season, and all eyes are on Laios' party to celebrate.

For those unfamiliar with Delicious in Dungeon, the anime got its start in January 2024 from the team at Studio Trigger. Of course, the production studio made headlines with the anime order as Trigger is home to a slew of top-tier series. From Kill la Kill to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Trigger has a history of making hits, and Delicious in Dungeon was no different.

The anime's launch on Netflix went down without a hitch, and Delicious in Dungeon was given a much-wanted release schedule. The show posted new episodes weekly on Netflix as opposed to a complete drop. For years, anime fans have been begging Netflix to release anime weekly, and Delicious in Dungeon benefited greatly from this push.

With its first season done, Delicious in Dungeon season two has plenty of story to unpack. After all, its manga ran for nearly a decade. Creator Ryoko Kui began Delicious in Dungeon in February 2014, and the series ended in September 2023 just before the anime began. In the United States, Yen Press oversees the manga's release in English, so you can find the hit series in print and digitally. Plus, you can find all of Delicious in Dungeon season one on Netflix subbed or dubbed.

Want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

