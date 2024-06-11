Zack Snyder Announces Rebel Moon Director's Cuts Release Dates and Titles

Originally, Zack Snyder had envisioned his two-movie space opera Rebel Moon as hitting Netflix like a wrecking ball, with release dates hitting just one month apart. That didn't quite work out, with Netflix hoping instead to draw out the attention they would attract, but now that both movies are out, the "Snyder Cut" of each movie will drop on the same day in August. Per a new announcement made on Snyder's social media accounts, the director's cut of both parts of Rebel Moon will be available to watch on Netflix on August 2 -- and they will each get a new title as well.

Chapter One, oriiginally called A Child of Fire, will now go by Chalice of Blood. Chapter Two, previously The Scargiver, will debut as Curse of Forgiveness. That should help Snyder and Netflix separate the longer, bloodier, R-rated versions from the more mainstream ones already released.

The director's cut was a no-brainer, since Snyder has been making those for virtually every movie going back to 2004's Dawn of the Dead. Snyder's cut of Justice League ran about four hours long, and scored about 25 points higher on Rotten Tomatoes than the movie's theatrical cut.

There's no word yet on whether Snyder's director's cuts will debut at the same time as the rumored black-and-white versions, or if there will be a third version released further down the road. Snyder's four-hour cut of Justice League came out in color first, with a black and white variant hitting Max shortly thereafter. It's also not clear whether Rebel Moon -- or particularly the director's cuts of Rebel Moon -- will make its way to physical media. Sales on Snyder's director's cuts have always been strong, and Rebel Moon had snacks, toys, and other merch available at Walmart stores, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a steelbook version of the movie hit stores (provided Netflix allows it).

Here's the official synopsis for the second Rebel Moon movie:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix.