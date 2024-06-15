PlayStation Quietly Gets Classic PS2 Game on PS4 and PS5

PlayStation users longing to play some older games from the PlayStation 2 era finally learned recently that more of those games would be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and after that announcement, it took no time at all for those games to start releasing. But for whatever reason, some of those PlayStation 2 games and other titles brought forward to modern consoles haven't been getting much fanfare from PlayStation, so their rereleases have been a bit quieter than some would've liked. One of those games is none other than Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, a game from the PlayStation 2 era which is now not only back in the PlayStation Store with some upgrades, but it might also be free for some PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The PS4 and PS5 release of Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus was announced rather unceremoniously in a post from PlayStation about this year's Days of Play deals and promotions. It was shown there alongside Tomb Raider Legend and Star Wars: The Clone Wars as PS2 games that PlayStation users would soon be able to easily play again, but even there, it was only stated that the games would be available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers as part of that PlayStation Plus tier's perks.

But as it turns out, you don't even have to be part of the PlayStation Plus Tier nor do you have to have PlayStation Plus at all to play this game. Instead, you can just buy Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus right from the PlayStation Store, and not for much at all either. The PS2 game that's available in both PS4 and PS5 versions now only costs $9.99 which is an even better deal considering this is a game with modern enhancements now as opposed to a direct report that just left it as it was. It's been "enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," according to the listing for the game.

"There's a new thief in town! Spotlights, alarms and infrared lasers. Rooftop chases, narrow escapes and dodging security guards," the description reads for those who never played this Sly Cooper game the first time around. "Grabbing priceless jewels and emptying casinos – it's like taking candy from a baby. Sly Cooper, the notorious international thief, is out to reclaim what is rightfully his. Prepare to infiltrate the most secure places in the world. He's one cunning, devious, thievius raccoonus!"

For those who recall the original game having an annoying inverted camera, you'll be happy to hear that you can now change that as well too, so playing it this time should be a bit easier to get used to.