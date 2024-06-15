Epic Games Store Swaps One of Its Free Games for Another

Epic Games announced this week's free games you can claim from the Epic Games Store just as it does every week with users able to grab Redout 2 and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms right now. That's a pretty good deal considering how the Dungeons & Dragons game itself, Idle Champions, is worth around $100 in terms of what's included in it, so no issues there from Epic Games Store users. However, people have noticed that the only free game that was to be given away next week, LEGO Builder's Journey, has disappeared from the list of upcoming free games only to be replaced by totally different game and a DLC pack.

The new game that's being given away next week is Freshly Frosted, a game that's all about donuts. Technically, it's all about puzzles, but those puzzles involve using appropriately placed conveyer belts to get donuts from one place to another and solve every stage. Freshly Frosted is developed by The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild and features tons of donuts and over 140 different puzzles to complete.

"A dozen dozen dazzling donut dilemmas await you, that's 144 puzzles to please your particular puzzley passions," an overview of the game said. "To excite and delight there are mechanics galore; from splitters to pushers, mergers and cloners, randomizers, teleporters, and more!"

The Freshly Frosted game released around two years ago and typically goes for $9.99, so you can take that and the trailer below into consideration when wondering if it's worth your time next week. The other giveaway planned alongside Freshly Frosted isn't a game at all but is actually a bundle for the game Rumble Club. If you claim the bundle and fire up Rumble Club, you'll find yourself starting with some in-game currency as well as an Epic Games Store emote once you've finished the tutorial.

So, what are players losing out on seeing how these two freebies were swapped in in place of LEGO Builder's Journey right after next week's free games were announced? The LEGO game isn't one of the themed ones like the LEGO Star Wars series or any other LEGO adaptation like that and is instead another puzzle game where you engage in "free-form puzzle solving" using LEGO bricks to complete your objective. It's meant to be a pretty low stress, atmospheric puzzle game as opposed to some of the more hectic ones, so it looks like Epic Games at least kept the same theme when swapping this one out for Freshly Frosted.

"Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations," a preview of the LEGO game said. "Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey."

Freshly Frosted and the DLC pack for Rumble Club will both be available for Epic Games Store users to claim starting on June 20th.