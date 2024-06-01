10 Video Games Releasing in June 2024 You Should Not Miss

Summer is close, which sometimes means a drought of video game releases, but not this year. June 2024 isn't as loaded as some previous months this year, but there are still numerous notable games releasing across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and more machines. To this end, it's the month of expansions, including an expansion to 2022's best game. In addition to this, there are some noteworthy remasters from yesteryear, a console port of a popular Steam game, and another opportunity to compete obstacle courses and collect bananas as cute little monkeys.

Below, you can peep all of June 2024's most noteworthy video game releases across the aforementioned platforms. More specifically, the month's 10 most notable games. Meanwhile, if list isn't enough to satiate your video game quench, there is another list below it complete with 12 honorable mentions.

Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree

About: "The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

Release Date: June 21 via PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Still Wakes the Deep

About: "Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther. You are an off-shore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that's come aboard."

Release Date: June 18 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|X

V Rising (PS5 Port)

About: "Experience a vampire survival action RPG adventure like no other. Awaken after centuries of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood. Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worse... the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living. Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, cooperatively, or persistent online multiplayer."

Release Date: June 11 via PS5 (Available on PC)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

About: "The Final Shape looms-a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness."

Release Date: June 4 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Songs of Silence (Early Access)

About: "Songs of Silence is a fantasy 4X strategy game for PC and console which marries deep, tactical gameplay with fast-paced auto battles and an engaging, compelling narrative. Presented in a unique graphical style derived from the Art Nouveau movement, Songs of Silence is a beautiful example of the evolution of a classic genre.The game features an extensive single player, narrative driven campaign, plus several competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes for endless replay value!"

Release Date: June 4 via PC

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

About: "For the first time in the series' history, up to 16 players from around the world can now battle it out online across multiple game modes! Be the first to the finish line in Race, grab the falling bananas in Banana Hunt, team up to take down robots in Robot Smash, and more."

Release Date: June 5 via Nintendo Switch

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

About: "Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the iconic '80s film. In the battle between Killer Klowns and citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and use your wits to harvest humans or save them from the alien invasion!"

Release Date: June 4 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

About: "Progress through diverse missions to retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture. Go for a high rating by using your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions. This spooky fun adventure, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS system, is now visually enhanced in HD on the Nintendo Switch system."

Release Date: June 27 via Nintendo Switch

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

About: "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the "Canon of Vengeance"-a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadistu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the "Canon of Creation"-an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world's fate."

Release Date: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Until Then

About: "In a world still recovering from catastrophe, Mark Borja and his friends navigate the joys and woes of another year of high school. Wake up in a typical teenage bedroom, practice piano, race to meet homework deadlines, and build (and burn) relationships, as you reminisce about the daily insecurities of high school life. That is, until a fateful meeting sets off a chain reaction, upending Mark's life. People disappear and memories prove unreliable. Uncover a hidden truth with Mark and his friends in this narrative adventure and race to unravel the mystery before it's too late."

Release Date: June 25 via PC and PS5

12 Honorable Mentions