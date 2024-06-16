Classic Star Wars Game Getting Re-Released Soon

Yet another classic Star Wars video game is set to return on modern platforms this week. In recent years, PlayStation has started to bring back numerous different Star Wars games from the past and has made them available through its PlayStation Plus Premium catalog. Some of these past releases have included Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Star Wars Racer Revenge, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Demolition, just to name a few. Now, another title is set to join this growing list in mere days and will definitely please those who used to own a PlayStation 2 console.

Going live on June 18, LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is set to become playable on PS5 and PS4 platforms. Released in 2006 for nearly all platforms, this second entry in the LEGO Star Wars franchise tells the stories seen across Star Wars Episodes IV, V, and VI. Not only will it be accessible for free to those who have a PS Plus Premium subscription, but it should also be purchaseable on its own through the PlayStation Store.

"Play through a fun Star Wars galaxy that combines the endless customization of LEGO with the epic story from Star Wars Episodes IV-VI," said PlayStation's description of this forthcoming release. "Create and customize your own playable Star Wars characters in millions of different ways, build and ride classic vehicles and get in and out to explore and much more! Originally released on PSP, this version of LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

Perhaps the only odd part of this re-release for LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is that the game has already been somewhat available on PlayStation platforms thanks to LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. This version of LEGO Star Wars contains all of the levels seen across LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Star Wars II in a single package. As a result, seeing LEGO Star Wars II let loose on PS5 and PS4 is a bit odd, but the reason for this new release might have to do with The Complete Saga only being available in certain territories.