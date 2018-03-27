Two Adventure Time Games Will Be Delisted By the End of the Month, On Sale On Steam Now

We’ve seen a lot of licensed games over the past few years, but the problem is most of them just don’t last that long, mainly because the licenses behind them end up expiring. And this time, it’s Adventure Time‘s turn.

The publishers over at Little Orbit recently posted a tweet, confirming that two of its Adventure Time games, Finn and Jake Investigations and The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom, will be delisted at the end of the month. It didn’t state a specific reason, but more than likely, it’s likely due to loss of license.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweet reads, “The time has come to say goodbye to our Adventure Time titles. At midnight Pacific on 3/31/2018, we will be removing these from Steam, XBLA and PSN.” (The Wii U versions will also be taken down, if they aren’t already gone.)

But then it noted that the games will be on sale for a limited time on Steam. You can purchase Jake and Finn Investigations here for $7.49, and pick up The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom for just $3.74. This sale will be going on through the 31st. No word yet if the games will go on sale on Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3, but we’ll let you know if the publisher announces anything.

Here are the official descriptions for both games:

Jake and Finn Investigations: “(This) is an all-new, story-driven graphic adventure game. Strange stuff is happening in the Land of Ooo (stranger than usual anyway). Luckily, Finn and Jake are on the case. This mysterious adventure will put their detective skills to the test as they search for clues, interrogate witnesses and piece together the evidence to save the day. They might even have to bust up a few goons along the way, but it’s nothing that Finn and Jake Investigations can’t handle!”

The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom: “What time is it? It’s time to join Finn (the human) and his best bro Jake (the shape shifting dog) on an original heroic adventure through the mysterious Nameless Kingdom. Go on epic quests, solve challenging puzzles and uncover hidden secrets by exploring a new realm created exclusively for the video game.”

Both games are worth your time if you’re a die-hard fan, and Secret of the Nameless Kingdom looks to be an appealing Legend of Zelda-style adventure. It’s certainly worth the $4 if you’re a fan of that sort of game.

Hurry, Adventure Time fans – before the adventure comes to a close!