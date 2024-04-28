Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Event Makes it Easier to Find Some Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon can be pretty tough to come by, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have an easier time locating them this week thanks to an all-new event. To celebrate Golden Week in Japan, the game will see mass outbreaks of Pokemon that have Shiny versions that happen to have a gold coloration, and those Shiny Pokemon will be more common. The event is live in the game right now, and will last through May 6th at 4:59 p.m. PT.

During the event, all players will be able to find mass outbreaks of Magikarp and Varoom throughout Paldea. Players that have purchased the game's DLC will be able to find additional outbreaks happening in both Kitakami and at Blueberry Academy. In the Kitakami region, players will find Shinx appearing in mass outbreaks, while Rellor will be appearing in mass outbreaks at Blueberry Academy's Terarium.

Why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Check Out the Golden Week Event

For some of these Pokemon, this is a really great opportunity! That gold-colored shiny Magikarp evolves into a red Gyarados, which has been one of the most popular Shiny Pokemon since Gold and Silver. Shiny Rellor and Varoom are also pretty notable; as Pokemon that made their debut in Scarlet and Violet, there haven't been a lot of great opportunities to get their Shiny versions. Shinx and Magikarp have both been featured in Pokemon Go Community Days, which are events where Shiny Pokemon are a lot more common. However, the same can't be said for Varoom and Rellor. As such, this might be the first really great opportunity to get their Shiny versions without having to put in as much effort.

Shiny Pokemon don't actually have any advantage in battle over their normally colored counterparts; at the end of the day, these are the exact same Pokemon as the ones you normally find throughout Paldea. However, their rarity makes them really appealing to players, and even if you aren't a Shiny hunter, they often hold big value in trades.

How to Find Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To find out exactly where Mass Outbreaks are happening in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can check out the game's map, where an image of that Pokemon will appear. All of the Pokemon outbreaks that are happening during Golden Week have a golden aura surrounding them on the map screen. Once players have figured out where the outbreak is happening, they can fly there and hope for the best when trying to find one that's Shiny! Of course, one of the nice things about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that Shiny Pokemon appear in the overworld, so players don't have to battle every Magikarp or Rellor they see if they're simply looking for a Shiny. If it doesn't appear, they can always check out a different location that also has a Mass Outbreak happening.

Are you planning to check out this event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Which of these Shiny Pokemon are you hoping to find? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!