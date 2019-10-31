The First Episode of The Adventure Zone’s New Season Is Now Available

After The Adventure Zone, the actual-play podcast from the McElroys, wrapped up its latest season, everyone wondered what the brothers (and father) might get up to in the next one. Well, wonder no longer! The first episode of The Adventure Zone: Graduation is finally here, and it clocks in at nearly two hours, so you’ve got plenty of TAZ to experience this Halloween.

For anyone not familiar, The Adventure Zone is a podcast where the McElroys — brothers Justin, Travis, and Griffin as well as their father, Clint — play tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons or Monster of the Week. This latest season sees the family return to Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop role-playing system used for the game that started it all, Balance, after using Monster of the Week for Amnesty, the second season. Also changing this season is something that’s entirely new for a full-season arc: Travis will be stepping up as Dungeon Master, with Griffin, the previous DM for Balance and Amnesty, playing a PC.

The first episode of The Adventure Zone: Graduation should be available wherever you get your podcasts. Should you so choose, you can actually listen to the entire first episode right here:

Here’s how The Adventure Zone: Graduation describes its first episode:

“It’s the first day of school! There are new friends to be made and plenty to explore! The teachers and staff are here to help with any problem that may arise! Just be sure to steer clear of Groundsy’s hut…”

The Adventure Zone: Graduation is the actual-play podcast’s latest season. The two previous seasons, Balance and Amnesty, were run by Griffin McElroy, and the big change this time around is that Travis McElroy is DMing Graduation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Adventure Zone right here.