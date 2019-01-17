‘Alien: Blackout’ Could Come to Console, Nintendo Switch Has Priority

Despite the overall gaming community seemingly being violently opposed to the idea of mobile gaming, there’s no denying that there’s been a serious boom in this market through the years. More and more developers are delving into the mobile platform, which means the quality of titles available are slowly – but surely – improving. That being said, it’s not out of the ordinary for mobile titles to do so well that they eventually make it over onto consoles (i.e Fallout Shelter) and FoxGames confirms that it’s not totally out of the cards for Alien: Blackout to make a similar leap.

Vice President of FoxNext Games, TQ Jefferson, recently sat down with our friends over at DualShockers to talk about the controversial mobile game and what the future looks like ahead. According to Jefferson, a console version wouldn’t be totally out of the question but if they did make that leap, the Alien game would make its way over to the Nintendo Switch first. “I think Switch is a good one to bring up and we’ve certainly seen many games go from mobile to console or more likely console to mobile. If I had to pick a platform to put it (Alien: Blackout) on, I’d pick Switch.”

As far as what all the hooplah was about regarding Alien: Blackout, the backlash was immediate and the draw between Blackout and Diablo: Immortal was instantaneous. The VP of external development at FoxNext, TQ Jefferson, recently sat down with the team over at Variety to talk about the initial reaction to the upcoming game and what news waits for an Isolation sequel.

“I can see some people making a connection between ‘Diablo’ and this, but I think it’s a bit of a leap,” he told the site about the Immortal comparisons. “The ‘Diablo’ backlash was focused on free-to-play and mobile, our game is a premium mobile game where you pay one price and you’re done. It’s a contained experience.”

As far as Blackout is concerned, the company describes the new teen-rated mobile experience as:

“The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout,” D3 Go!’s site said about the new mobile game. “Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.”

So far there’s no release date on Blackout at this time, though you can see the official reveal right here.

