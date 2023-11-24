The Best Black Friday Tabletop Game Deals: Magic the Gathering, Board Games, D&D, and More
Black Friday 2023 includes tons of deals for tabletop gamers on Amazon.
It's officially Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2023, and that means it's your last chance score the biggest deals of the year on board games, card games, party games, family games, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and more. These deals are spread out across Amazon, but we're compiling the best ones right here for your convenience. Note that most of the deals are lightning style, so you'll need to grab them before they're 100% claimed.
Black Friday 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: Magic the Gathering and D&DShop the Prime Day Magic The Gathering Sale on Amazon
- Dungeons and Dragons Book Deals – Core rulebooks and popular adventures discounted by 60% or more with bonus B2G1 free offer
Magic: The Gathering The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Starter Kit – 61% off
- Magic: The Gathering Starter Commander Deck – Grave Danger (Blue-Black) – 40% off
Magic: The Gathering Starter Commander Deck – Chaos Incarnate (Black-Red) - 30% off
Wizards of the Coast Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 – 35% off
- See the MTG Store on Amazon for hot pre-orders
Black Friday 2023 Deals on Board Games and PuzzlesShop Prime Day Board Game and Puzzle Deals on Amazon
- Fallout – 36% off
- Catan Board Game – 50% off
- Exploding Kittens – 50% off
- Splendor - 56% off
- Pandemic – 30% off
- Ticket to Ride – 50% off
- Mysterium – 36% off'
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – 20% off
- Throw Throw Burrito – 50% off
- Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous – 50% off
- Disney's Hocus Pocus: The Game (18% off)
- Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder (19% off)
Black Friday 2023 Deals on Classic Hasbro GamesShop Black Friday Deals on Hasbro Board Games
- Operation - 30% off
- Connect 4 – 17% off
- Sorry – 32% off
- Clue – 38% off
- The Game of Life – 32% off
- Twister - 32% off
- Uno – 33% off
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition – 30% off
You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Black Friday 2023 deals right here.
