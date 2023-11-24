The Best Black Friday Tabletop Game Deals: Magic the Gathering, Board Games, D&D, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's officially Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2023, and that means it's your last chance score the biggest deals of the year on board games, card games, party games, family games, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and more. These deals are spread out across Amazon, but we're compiling the best ones right here for your convenience. Note that most of the deals are lightning style, so you'll need to grab them before they're 100% claimed.

Black Friday 2023 Deals on Wizards of the Coast: Magic the Gathering and D&D



Black Friday 2023 Deals on Board Games and Puzzles



Black Friday 2023 Deals on Classic Hasbro Games



You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Black Friday 2023 deals right here.