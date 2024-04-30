Fallout's Todd Howard Reveals How TV Show Will Approach New Vegas Canon in Season 2

Warning: Spoilers for Prime Video's Fallout TV show are mentioned throughout this article.

Todd Howard, the longtime director of Bethesda's Fallout franchise, has opened up about how New Vegas will be approached in Season 2 of the TV series. For those who already watched Season 1 of Fallout in its entirety, the show's final moment teases that the city of New Vegas is going to play a major part in Season 2. As a result, some fans of Fallout: New Vegas have been worried that the show will end up undoing the game's canon and lore. In response, Howard has addressed these worries and has said that great care is being taken when it comes to New Vegas and its implementation.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard talked a bit about New Vegas and confirmed that the city will absolutely be in Season 2. To that end, Howard said that those in charge of Fallout are trying their best to make sure that moments from Fallout: New Vegas that fans love won't somehow be undone via the show. This is particularly true of the game's endings, which Howard explained is hard to approach given that there are multiple conclusions to the story.

"Obviously, Season 2 is going to be featuring some of New Vegas. We're careful about maintaining the key events of that game and the great content in it," Howard said. "It is obviously difficult to deal with when you're going back to an area where a game had multiple endings. We have some answers there, but it's hard. I'll just admit and everyone realizes that it's hard to canonize and say that this is exactly how that game ended. So whenever we can, I like to avoid it. Don't refute anything that happened [and] be careful when you're specific about what happened. We want that game and what the players did to be their reality."

Currently, all that's known about Season 2 of Fallout is that it has simply been renewed. As a result, filming on the series will likely pick up steam throughout 2024 and will potentially begin before the year has come to end. At the time of this writing, Prime Video has reported that Fallout has already garnered over 65 million views, making it one of the biggest shows that have ever come to the streaming platform.