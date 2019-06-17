Amazon Deal Offers Free Black Fat Chocobo DLC for Final Fantasy XIV

With the Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG Shadowbringers expansion set to arrive from Square Enix on July 2nd, Amazon is running a promotion that offers the Black Fat Chocobo mount DLC for free with “any” video game purchase above $19.99 (excluding pre-orders) until July 1st. Not surprisingly, this development has resulted in the Final Fantasy XIV 60-day time card ($29.99) skyrocketing to the #1 spot on the video game sales charts.

If you’re looking for more options, check out Amazon’s main video game page. Just make sure that the offer is listed in the “Special offers and Product Promotions” section on the product you’re interested in. You should also note that the Black Fat Chocobo code will be emailed within two days of the purchase date. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion can be found here for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4, was unveiled at E3 last week, and it’s already available to pre-order at Walmart with a straight up $10 discount and free 2-day shipping. What’s more, the FF7 Remake Deluxe Edition has the same discount (price in cart).

Indeed, there are no store credits involved here – just a simple sale. Note that Final Fantasy 7 Remake drops on March 3, 2020. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, an artbook, a mini soundtrack, a Sephiroth Steelbook case, and Summon Materia DLC.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.