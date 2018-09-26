Amazon Fresh Offers a $20 PlayStation Store Credit With $10 Dr Pepper Purchase

If you own a PlayStation 4 and you have an Amazon Fresh membership, there’s a no-brainer deal happening that you need to take advantage of. Until October 11th (or while supplies last) purchasing $10 or more in eligible Dr. Pepper or 7UP products will earn you a $20 PlayStation Store credit.

Soda and gaming go hand in hand, so take advantage of deal right here while it lasts. Even if you’re not a Dr Pepper or 7UP fan you still come out on top with this deal. Just drop the Dr. Pepper off in the breakroom and all of your co-workers that appreciate flavorful soda will think about how awesome and generous you are.

Keep in mind that you’ll receive an email with redemption instructions for the PlayStation Store credit within 24-48 hours after your order ships. If you haven’t tried Amazon Fresh yet, and you live in an eligible area, you can learn more about the service and sign up here.

On a related note, Sony recently announced that they will jump on the bandwagon Nintendo popularized with the NES and SNES Classic consoles. Indeed, the PlayStation Classic is about to be a reality, and pre-orders are available at for $99.99 right here at Best Buy and GameStop with a release date slated for December 3rd. Pre-orders are currently sold out at Walmart and Amazon, but keep tabs on those links for restocks.

The PlayStation Classic will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. At this point, those are the only games that Sony has confirmed for the console, so expect additional announcements as we get closer to the release date.

