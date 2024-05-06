PlayStation Plus Users Compare "Underrated" Free Game to Call of Duty

PlayStation Plus subscribers over on the PS Plus Reddit page have urged their fellow PS4 and PS5 users not to sleep on an "underrated" game being compared to Call of Duty and Thief. The game in question was made free to download last month, April 2024. And it is technically free to download for one more day, as the offer is set to expire on May 7, which is tomorrow. Meanwhile, unlike some PS Plus offers, this one is available to all subscribers. It doesn't matter if you are a PS Plus Essential, subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or PS Plus Premium subscriber, you can download this game for free.

As for the game in question, it is 2023 EA game Immortals of Aveum, which was developed by Ascendant Studios. Upon release, the magic first-person shooter didn't sell very well and only garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 65 to 76, depending on the platform. Overall, it wasn't very successful. However, according to one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page, this is underselling the game.

"Wow, Immortals of Aveum is seriously underrated," reads the post in question. "It's actually a blast to play, it's a Medal of honor or Call of Duty but with magic. The facial expressions in the cinematics are top notch and the graphics are stunning. It even gives off vibes similar to Thief. The story is decent too."

Of course, not all of the comments echo the sentiment, but the number of votes up suggest there is something to this claim. Meanwhile, there are other comments that do echo the sentiment.

"About to platinum just the golden chest left I'm at 86/120. Was honestly wonderful game that I really enjoyed," reads one of these comments. Another comment adds: "Once you get all weapons it is fun. You can get pretty sick with it."

"Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss," reads an official pitch of the game. "With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies FPS conventions."

Do you agree with this take on Immortals of Aveum?