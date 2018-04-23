Amazon is Running Another Huge One-Day Sale on Board Games

Amazon is back at it with another one-day board game sale, dropping the price of dozens of popular titles by up to 40 – 50% off. The selection features some perennial deal favorites like Ticket to Ride – Europe, Pandemic, and Labyrinth (though the glow-in-the-dark 30th anniversary version is also on sale), but there are also plenty of fresh games that you don’t see very often in these Gold Box deals. Some other gems from the collection include:

• 7 Wonders: $28 (44% off)

• Thames & Kosmos Exit (Multiple Versions): $7.99 – $9.99

• Arcadia Quest: $52.99 (47% off)

• 5 Second Rule: $13.50 (46% off)

• Terraforming Mars: $34.99 (50% off)

• Stratego: $16.49 (45% off)

• Dungeon Roll Dice Game: $11.99 (40% off)

• Trivial Pursuit Master Edition: $24.99 (38% off)

• The Expanse Board Game: $29.97 (32% off)

Again, this is just a taste of the board games that are available in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to check out the entire list. You’ll want to jump on your favorites quickly before they sell out!

