150-Hour Open-World RPG From 2025 Now Available For Free With Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers can now check out and play the entirety of a 150-hour open-world RPG just released last year for free. And not only is the open-world RPG fairly new, but it is one of the best role-playing games of the generation. And it’s free to hundreds of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers, courtesy of Amazon Luna Standard, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

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In addition to free access to a remake of a Nintendo Wii exclusive game, Amazon Prime subscribers can now stream the entirety of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II for free. How long the 2025 medieval open-world RPG will be included with an Amazon Prime subscription remains to be seen, but usually games are added as mid- to long-term additions. This is to say, Amazon Prime subscribers will have plenty of time with the RPG, and they will need it.

For those unfamiliar with this game, it is one of the standout games of its year and one of the best RPGs of the 2020s. Developed by Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver, it is a direct sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance. And the two are narratively connected, though not to the point that gamers can’t skip the first game and start with the second, especially if they watch a story recap of the first game, which has its charms, but is inferior to its successor.

Upon release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II earned an 88 on Metacritic and similarly glowing user reviews. Meanwhile, it earned nominations at The Game Awards for Best Narrative, Best Role-Playing Game, and most notably, Game of the Year.

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A Never-Ending Medieval RPG

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th-century Bohemia,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “You are Henry of Skalitz—an ordinary man doing extraordinary things—caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal, and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, ‘from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings,’ as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world.

As noted, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II takes up to 150 hours, but this is for completionists. For those without this much time, the main story can be beaten in 50 to 60 hours, which is still a huge chunk of time, but obviously more manageable. Meanwhile, those who want to experience the side content, but aren’t worried about a 100% completion rate, should expect about 100 hours.

It is worth noting that because you will be streaming the game, it will be limited to 1080p. This is obviously not the optimal way to play the game, but it’s free compared to $60.