Classic PC Game From 1998 Now Free for Some Users of GOG

A classic PC game from 1998 is now free for some users of GOG. Specifically, GOG users with an Amazon Prime subscription. What many of the hundreds of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers don’t know is that a subscription comes with free video games. Most of the time, these free video games are PC games, and this one is no exception. Most of the free PC games given out via the subscription service are more modern releases. To this end, this isn’t the first 1990s game to be given out via Amazon Prime, but it is certainly not common.

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Following a free download for a 2010 PC game, GOG users can now claim — with an Amazon Prime subscription, and until January 8, 2027 — WarBreeds for free. If claimed before this deadline, the 1998 PC game will be a permanent addition to your GOG library. In other words, this is not a limited-time addition to your library, but a permanent one, and it’s for the full game, not a trial or a demo.

For those unfamiliar with this 28-year-old PC game, it is a real-time strategy game from developer Red Orb Entertainment, a short-lived California studio founded in the 1990s and then closed in 2001. The studio was actually best known as a publisher, publishing games like Myst and Prince of Persia 3D. It debuted as a developer, meanwhile, with the release of WarBreeds. It wasn’t the best debut, unfortunately, as evidenced by the game’s 62 on GameRankings. While not the best strategy game of its time, it is a nostalgic game for some, and for those, a free revisit may be worthwhile. Those who don’t have nostalgia for it, though, may find it challenging to visit for the first time in 2026.

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A Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Yesteryear

In the game, for those entirely unfamiliar with it, it is set in a far-off galaxy where the once Great Empire of Yedda has fallen to famine, disease, and wars. In the ashes of this once mighty empire, four former slave clans have seized power and seized genetic technology to alter their own DNA. You must compete as one of these clans against one of the others for planetary domination. To do this, you will need to expand your clan through genetic mutation, as well as traditional resource management and firepower. Those who can’t do this will fall to the same fate as their empire’s shadow they fight in, but those who can will begin a new empire.

Those not interested in this particular free PC nostalgia, but who are after classic PC nostalgia, can download a 2006 PC game for free as well, and unlike this one, no Amazon Prime subscription is needed.