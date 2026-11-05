Remake of Nintendo Wii Exclusive Game Now Available for Free for Some

A remake of a Nintendo Wii exclusive game is now available for free for some. More specifically, for Amazon Prime subscribers, courtesy of Luna. How long the game is set to be downloadable and playable for free for Amazon Prime subscribers, we do not know. Unfortunately, while the remake is available on consoles — Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — Luna isn’t, so it isn’t accessible to Prime subscribers on console. In other words, those interested need a PC to play it.

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In addition to a Nintendo Wii exclusive RPG remaster out soon, Nintendo nostalgics now have a free Amazon Prime download of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a 2024 remake of the 2010 platformer, Epic Mickey. For those that do not know, Amazon Luna is a cloud streaming service that lets Amazon Prime subscribers stream via PC and Amazon Fire Stick, as well as select phones, tablets, and Smart TVs, various video games. Now, one of these games is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, which streams at 1080p with minimal to no issues, assuming you have the Internet connection to support it.

As for the game itself, it is a remake of Junction Point Studios and Disney Interactive Studios’ 2010 platformer, notably created by Warren Spector, the video game industry pioneer responsible for creating the immersive sim, with the creation of IPs like System Shock, Deus Ex, Thief, and Ultima under his belt.

Upon release, the game — which was only ever available on Nintendo Wii until its remake — earned a 73 on Metacritic, which is a bit of a mediocre score; however, it’s also a score many fans thought was a bit low. To this end, in the coming years, it became a cult classic. Interestingly, its remake actually scored higher than it, earning a 76 on Metacritic. This does not happen often. Meanwhile, this remake costs $40, so Amazon Prime subscribers are saving a hefty chunk of change by getting a free download of this nostalgic game.

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A Colorful 3D Platformer

As for the game itself, it is a 3D platformer that sends Mickey Mouse on a journey through the Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. Armed with a magical brush, using paint and thinner, Mickey must restore the beauty and harmony of the world, and sometimes also use thinner to alter the environment and uncover secrets. Your choices along the way will influence and change the outcome of the artistic odyssey and ultimately determine if you will become the epic hero the Wasteland is in need of.

Those who end up checking out the former Nintendo Wii exclusive game will find it takes about 10 to 15 hours on average to beat, depending on how much side content the player engages with. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 25 hours with the 3D platformer.