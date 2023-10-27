Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games for November 2023 Revealed

Amazon has announced the next round of free games coming to Prime Gaming users in November 2023. As always, players will be able to download the new games throughout the month, and there are several games you'll want to take a look at if you're a Prime Gaming member. While October brought spooky games, this month's lineup doesn't appear to have a theme, though there are a few classic big-hitters on the docket. Starting on November 2, players will get access to new games every Thursday until all nine games are released.

This month's list includes two classic titles: Rage 2: Deluxe Edition and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Buttressing those two releases are Centipede: Recharage, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Black Widow: Recharged, Orten Was The Case, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. As mentioned, the giveaways start on November 2 with Rage 2 on the Epic Game Store and continue through November 30.

To learn more about every free game joining Prime Gaming in November 2023, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition

"Rage for justice in this dystopian world lacking in society, law and order. Players will take on the role of Walker, the last ranger of the wasteland to experience insane vehicle combat, tear down an unforgiving wasteland, and fight off sadistic gangs to gather the tools and tech to destroy The Authority."

Centipede: Recharged

"Destroy bugs, earn high scores and jam out to an original score by Megan McDuffee in this old-school classic, featuring 30 unique challenges and a never-ending arcade mode."

Evan's Remains

"Solve intricate puzzles as Dysis, a heroine sent to unravel the disappearance of boy-genius Evan and bring him home safely."

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

"Uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry inspired by Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli visuals as players help an aspiring artist complete her masterpiece using brush strokes to solve a variety of puzzles. Prime Gaming members can also claim the VR version of the game."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

"You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, savior or conqueror… you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

"Experience an adventure filled with surprises and silliness in the fantasy universe in which players must lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes in this humorous, yet challenging tactical RPG."

Black Widow: Recharged

"Protect your spider web from a hoard of bugs in this energetic revival of the cult classic twin-stick shooter as players can choose solo mode or team up with a friend for local co-op across 30 intense challenges and experience the endless arcade mode."

Orten Was The Case

"Take on the challenging task of thwarting a menacing scheme that could potentially destroy the entire world as Ziggy, an unlikely hero who woke up stuck in a time loop."

Caverns of Mars: Recharged

"Explore tunnels beneath the surface of Mars in an effort to destroy the enemy's base. Players will dodge debris, clear out obstacles, and blast enemies, all while conserving ammunition as you descend at high speeds into enemy territory."