PlayStation Explains Why Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Trailer Was Removed

PlayStation has explained why the trailer for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has been abruptly removed from official channels. Star Wars is one of the most successful franchises in history and that's largely because it's so rich with potential. Beyond the initial story of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, the universe has been tapped to explore the politics, the underbelly, and the actual wars of Star Wars. There's tons of history and creators keep finding new ways to push the franchise forward. One of the most acclaimed stories outside of the Star Wars films is a video game known as Knights of the Old Republic. The RPG from BioWare allowed players to make their own Jedi and decide if they were good or evil. Fans have been begging for a remake for years so players can experience the story with better graphics and enhanced gameplay.

That wish began to come true in 2021 when Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced at a PlayStation Showcase. The teaser trailer confirmed the game was in active development, but didn't include any gameplay or notable details. A blog post teased how the game would be evolving to adapt to more modern audiences, but after that, total silence from everyone involved. Last summer, a report from Bloomberg stated the game was in trouble and may even move to a different developer. Since then, things have been even quieter. Earlier this week, the trailer for the game began getting removed from official channels leading fans to believe the game was canceled. However, PlayStation told Kotaku that the trailer was removed because of issues with licensed music in the trailer. "As part of normal business, we delist assets with licensed music when the licenses expire," said Sony.

While this would be a valid reason and does happen from time to time, it only adds more questions. The music in question is Star Wars music... for a Star Wars game. Fans are questioning why that would result in the game having to remove its trailer. Perhaps Sony simply isn't allowed to have that music on their channels anymore since Sony doesn't own Star Wars. Either way, the whole debacle is quite strange. We're not really sure what's going on, but hopefully, the project will live on and continue.