10 Video Games Releasing in November 2023 You Shouldn’t Miss

November is upon us, aka part two of video game busy season. That said, November is notably less busy than previous years and far less busier than October, which has been a relentless attack against the backlog of gamers on every platform. That said, whether you’re on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, there’s plenty to play. To this end, it’s once again time to buy new Call of Duty and Mario games. Gamers can also look forward to revisiting Hogwarts, being Robocop, and killing Nickelodeon characters.

Below, you can peep out all of November’s most noteworthy video games releases, which includes 11 different games. This includes not just brand new games making their debuts, but new ports of popular pre-existing games. What the list below is not is an exhaustive list of releases, but rather a curated list meant to highlight the most notable games releasing before the final month of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

https://youtu.be/ZWb6wCKA_Pk

About: “Adapt or die in a fight against the ultimate threat. In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before. It’s time to settle old scores and start new ones.”

Release Date: November 10 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X / Pre-order on Amazon

Super Mario RPG

About: “Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone.”

Release Date: November 17 via Nintendo Switch / Pre-order on Amazon

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

About: “Erase your past and protect your future. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename ‘Joryu’ Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.”

Release Date: November 9 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Fanatical

RoboCop: Rogue City



About: “Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfill prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits.”

Release Date: November 2 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy (Nintendo Switch Port)

About: “Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”

Release Date: November 14 via Nintendo Switch / Pre-order on Amazon

The Invincible:

About: “The Invincible is a first-person science-fiction thriller set in a retro-future timeline. Waking up as a space scientist on a hostile planet, you embark on a mysterious mission to find the missing crew of your spaceship. Survival is a matter of your correct choices, taken whilst uncovering the secrets of the planet, bigger than anyone thought.”

Release Date: November 6 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S / See at Fanatical

The Talos Principal 2

About: “Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers. The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.”

Release Date: November 2 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Steam

Persona 5 Tactica

About: “After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style in this fresh new tactical RPG from the award-winning Persona 5 game.”

Release Date: November 17 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon

Teardown (Console Port)

About: “Plan the perfect heist using creative problem solving, brute force, and everything around you. Teardown features a fully destructible and truly interactive environment where player freedom and emergent gameplay are the driving mechanics. Tear down walls with explosives or vehicles to create shortcuts no one thought was possible. Stack objects, build structures, or use floating objects to your advantage. Take your time to create the most efficient path through the level and get ready to run. The moment you pick up your first target, an alarm goes off, and the heat is on. Run, jump, drive, slingshot, do whatever you need to collect all of the targets, and escape before security arrives.”

Release Date: November 15 via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

About: “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the series’ biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use brand-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with its own single-player campaign featuring roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay on all game systems.”

Release Date: November 7 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S / Pre-order on Amazon