Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed

With September nearly finished, Amazon's Prime Gaming has gone ahead and revealed what the subscription service is adding as free video games in October. More specifically, Prime Gaming will have seven different free titles on offer starting October 3rd: Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero's Hour, and Horace. That's in addition to the various free in-game loot offers that Prime Gaming regularly rotates through.

The typical caveats for Prime Gaming free games apply here, of course. They are only available to claim for a limited time as free games on offer typically rotate each month. Additionally, these are PC-only video games and might require specific accounts on other digital distribution platforms in order to claim. Occasionally, this means linking the accounts together or simply redeeming codes.

Here's how Amazon's Prime Gaming describes the new titles coming in October 2022:

25 years after the bombs that ended the world fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America to explore a vast decrepit wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Total War: Warhammer II: Immerse yourself in a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across a fantasy world in this turn-based civilisation management game. Take command of real-time epic strategy battles with thousands of troops and monsters at your command, and make your mark on the world.

As noted above, Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Glass Masquerade: Origins, LOOM, Hero's Hour, and Horace are set to be available via Prime Gaming starting on October 3rd. That's in addition to various in-game loot in various other video games. Prime Gaming, more generally, is part of the larger Amazon Prime subscription. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon's Prime Gaming right here.

