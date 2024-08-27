Amazon Gives Away Free Lord of the Rings Games Thanks to Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is returning for a second season very soon with the first episode dropping on August 29th, a renewal which has naturally encouraged all sorts of discussions about The Lord of the Rings and its various spinoffs and projects. To capitalize on the return of the show, Amazon, the owner of the show which will stream once more via Prime Video, is giving away some free Lord of the Rings games to its Prime Gaming subscriber as an add-on to the games that were already being given away for the month of August.

While opinions are mixed on The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, the games being offered are ones that people have decidedly high opinions of, in general, so there should be little reservations in trying one of these games if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber and have never given them a shot before. Two of them are connected to one another and make up the Middle-earth series while the third is a much lighter LEGO experience.

Below are some quick primers for the free Lord of the Rings games you can grab via Amazon’s Prime Gaming right now. Two of the games are available through September 30th to nab, but the third will require Amazon Luna to play.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

(via Amazon Luna)

“Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten.”

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

(via GOG code)

“You are Talion, a Ranger of the Black Gate, keeping watch over Mordor which has remained undisturbed for ages. In the blink of an eye, everything is taken from you – your friends, your family, and even your own life. Resurrected by a vengeful spirit, you must now embark on a relentless vendetta against those who have wronged you. Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle in Middle-earth.”

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

(via GOG code)

“Follow the original storylines of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, taking players through the epic story events reimagined with the humor and endless variety of LEGO play. Trusted with the dangerous task to destroy an ancient magical ring that threatens all that is good, Frodo is forced to leave his peaceful home. But the ring wants to be found and the road to Mount Doom, the only place where it can be destroyed, will be perilous and riddled with Orcs and fouler things. To help Frodo, a Fellowship is formed – Aragorn the Ranger, Gandalf the Wizard, Legolas the Elf, Gimli the Dwarf, Boromir a Man of Gondor, and Frodo’s Hobbit friends Sam, Merry, and Pippin. Players relive the legend through the LEGO mini figures, as they explore wonders, solve timeless riddles, and overcome endless foes in their quest to destroy the Ring.”