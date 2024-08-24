Rings of Power Star Says Singing in Elvish Was “Humbling” Experience

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning for its second season on Prime Video this month, and ComicBook recently talked to some of the show’s cast and showrunners about what fans can expect from the new episodes. There will be many returning characters this season, including Benjamin Walker’s Gil-galad, the elf and the last high king of the Noldor. Naturally, Walker has had to speak some Elvish along the way, but now he’s taking things a step further by singing in Quenya. The actor explained to ComicBook that it was a “humbling” experience.

“I mean, those moments in a career come along once, twice where you get to do all the things that you love and get the kind of support that I had,” Walker explained. “I mean, it’s Bear McCreary’s music, Leith McPherson is helping me not sound like a dope. And I’m on the set of Rings of Power doing one of the most quintessentially Elvish things that Tolkien created … You just have to pinch yourself. It was humbling, is the best word for it.”

You can watch our interview with Walker, which also features some fun moments from Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), at the top of the page.

What Is The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.