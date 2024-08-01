Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Baldur’s Gate, Tomb Raider, and 20 More Games in August

Amazon stacked its August 2024 lineup of free Prime Gaming games with 22 different titles this month including games from the Tomb Raider and Baldur’s Gate series. All of those games are spread out throughout the rest of the month, but for those who want something new to play ASAP, you’ll be happy to hear that several of the games are available right now with more to come next week. As has been the case with pretty much every monthly drop of free Prime Gaming games, however, you’ll need a couple of different launchers like the Epic Games Store and GOG to fully take advantage of the August’s free Prime Gaming offers.

The three Tomb Raider games being given away as part of Prime Gaming’s August slate are Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness and Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles which includes both Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles in the same package. For Dungeons & Dragons fans, you’re getting Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition which has been given away for free via Steam and Amazon from time to time, but if you missed out before, you’ll be able to claim it here now for free.

Below is the full list of games Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away in August along with the dates that they’ll be available and the launchers through which you’ll redeem their codes:

Free Games from Prime Gaming for August 2024