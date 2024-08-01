Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Baldur’s Gate, Tomb Raider, and 20 More Games in August

Amazon stacked its August 2024 lineup of free Prime Gaming games with 22 different titles this month including games from the Tomb Raider and Baldur’s Gate series. All of those games are spread out throughout the rest of the month, but for those who want something new to play ASAP, you’ll be happy to hear that several of the games are available right now with more to come next week. As has been the case with pretty much every monthly drop of free Prime Gaming games, however, you’ll need a couple of different launchers like the Epic Games Store and GOG to fully take advantage of the August’s free Prime Gaming offers.
The three Tomb Raider games being given away as part of Prime Gaming’s August slate are Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness and Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles which includes both Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles in the same package. For Dungeons & Dragons fans, you’re getting Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition which has been given away for free via Steam and Amazon from time to time, but if you missed out before, you’ll be able to claim it here now for free.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Below is the full list of games Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away in August along with the dates that they’ll be available and the launchers through which you’ll redeem their codes:
Free Games from Prime Gaming for August 2024
- SteamWorld Heist [Now Available via GOG Code]
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Now Available via GOG Code]
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness [Now Available via GOG Code]
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles [Now Available via GOG Code]
- Gravity Circuit [August 8 via Amazon Games App]
- South of the Circle [August 8 via GOG Code]
- Loop Hero [August 8 via Epic Games Store]
- Trek to Yomi [August 8 via Epic Games Store]
- Kraken Academy!! [August 8 via Amazon Games App]
- Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition [August 15 via Amazon Games App]
- Beholder 3 [August 15 via Amazon Games App]
- Hard West 2 [August 15 via GOG Code]
- En Garde! [August 15 via GOG Code]
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical [August 15 via GOG Code]
- Grime: Definitive Edition [August 22 via Amazon Games App]
- KeyWe [August 22 via Epic Games Store]
- Figment 2: Creed Valley [August 22 Amazon Games App] –
- Spells & Secrets [August 22 via GOG Code]
- Young Souls [August 22 via Amazon Games App]
- Arcade Paradise [August 29 via GOG Code]
- Industria [August 29 via GOG Code]
- The Collage Atlas [August 29 via Amazon Games App]