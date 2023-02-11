America's Next Top Model Winner Deletes Twitter Account After The Last of Us Star Shuts Them Down

HBO has released five straight episodes of groundbreaking television with their live-action adaptation of The Last of Us, and of the latest episode is any indicator we're in for something special. The series has pulled in some record-breaking numbers for the network, only being beat out by Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon spinoff, and it has already been renewed for a second season. Fans were introduced to an original character created for the series in episode four named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey). Kathleen is a pretty ruthless leader of the revolution that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, who is on the hunt for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The actress who plays Kathleen recently faced some body shaming from an unsuspecting place– an America's Next Top Model winner. Lynskey responded to Adrianne Curry's insulting post and shut the former America's Next Top Model winner down. According to Entertainment Weekly, it seems that Curry has completely taken her Twitter account down in response.

You can check out Lynskey's tweet below.

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

The first five episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

