The Last of Us Star Melanie Lynskey Has Perfect Response To Body-Shaming Post

The fourth episode of HBO's newest hit series, The Last of Us, was released on Sunday and saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) ending up in Kansas City, Missouri where things are tense thanks to a ruthless revolutionary, Kathleen, who is being played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey. In the past, Lynskey has opened up about being body-shamed by fans, and her recent tweet proves that she's not here for your rude comments.

When someone replied to a photo of Lynskey from an InStyle photo shoot, the actor had the perfect response. "Her body says life of luxury... not post apocalyptic warlord. Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?" the comment read. "Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us. And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for," Lynskey wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

"The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered," Lynskey wrote on Twitter last year. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people... b- you don't see me on my Peloton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Who Is Kathleen in The Last of Us?

In the show's latest episode, it's revealed that Kathleen is on the hunt for Henry, who she believes is responsible for her brother's death. She's a powerful figure bent on revenge who will definitely be seen again.

"[Showrunner and episode writer Craig Mazin] said to me, 'I hope you're not offended, but I would love for you to play a war criminal.' I said, 'Ugh, I don't know.' He was like, 'I felt like that would be your reaction. Let me tell you a bit more,'" Lynskey told EW. "He told me that her brother was basically Jesus. Like, imagine growing up as the sibling of Jesus and being like, 'My brother's the greatest human being. He's leading the world. He's the kindest, most decent person. I don't think I'm that great of a person. I don't really need to be anything in particular because I have this person by my side.' And then somebody brutally kills him and it's so unfair. Who are you after that?"

Lynskey continued: "You are forced to step into a role that you never asked for and you don't think you're very good at. The thing I found very interesting about her is, when she did step into the role, she didn't have a lot of guilt about doing bad things, whereas her brother did. She found out that she was quite heartless and so she was able to be pretty effective in a way that he maybe wasn't because she didn't care about people. That's a very interesting dynamic."

The Last of Us' upcoming fifth episode, "Endure and Survive," will air earlier on Friday, February 10th, ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.