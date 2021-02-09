Among Us Concept Shows How Much One Map Has Changed

✖

The Polus map in Among Us is the third and most recent map available in the party game, but like any level, it didn’t always look the way it does now when it was first conceptualized. To give players a peek at the early stages of Polus, Among Us creators InnerSloth shared a sketch that showed Polus long ago when it was still being formed. Some parts of the map persisted to the final product while others shown in the sketch will look much different from what players are used to.

You can check out the before and after of the Polus map below courtesy of the Among Us Twitter account. The general structure of the map and the locations of many of the major sites for tasks and deception remain the same, but some details have been altered.

thinkin about that Polus glow up today pic.twitter.com/EAbzTCx2t6 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 9, 2021

If you’ve been around Among us for a while now, you’ve likely seen this sketch before. The map itself was released in late 2019 and the concept for Polus has been shared online more than once, so it’s not totally new. However, there are plenty of players active in the game now who probably didn’t know what Among Us or let alone Polus was years ago, so it’s worth revisiting the comparisons so show how far the map came from start to finish.

In response to a player’s question about how the maps are created and whether or not they all started out like sketches such as the one above, the game’s Twitter account replied to say “basically.” Another example was shared to show the very first draft of the MIRA HQ map that had a similar roughness to the one the Polus sketch contained.

Old maps aside, Among Us players are more ready now than ever before to hear something more about the game’s next map, the Airship. The Among Us creators have been more than aware of the hype around the new map and have teased the community as conspiracies and other ideas around the release are formed, but they’ve also promised that we’ll hear more news on the Airship map as soon as an announcement is ready.