Among Us Fan Creates The Mandalorian Skins

While Among Us from developer InnerSloth has yet to seriously get in on crossover content in the same way as, say, Fortnite or Fall Guys, that may not always be the case. The crewmates are basically the perfect canvas for skins and costumes and the like, and one fan has taken it upon themself to create a whole line of crossover skins for the popular Star Wars show The Mandalorian -- including Baby Yoda.

Fair warning: if you haven't caught up on The Mandalorian's latest season, the group of skins shared by Reddit user XxHimate789xX absolutely will spoil some closely held secrets for you. If you are caught up, however, well, there's plenty to love about what they have cobbled together. You can check out the various Among Us x The Mandalorian skins below:

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it has been announced that it will come to Xbox in 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

