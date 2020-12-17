Among Us to Launch on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass

✖

Among Us is now available as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service, and starting in 2021, it’ll be available on Xbox consoles as well. Microsoft confirmed the news this week on the same day that Among Us came to Xbox Game Pass’ PC version and said that not only will the game be on Xbox consoles, it’ll also be part of the Xbox Game Pass service there as well. The console release will be available some time in 2021, though a more precise timeframe was not given.

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account for PC updates welcomed Among Us to the service on Thursday with a brief video that showed a task being completed that would bring the game into the subscription’s catalogs. Not long afterwards, the official Xbox Twitter account retweeted the video to say that Among Us would come to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass for consoles in 2021.

An updated blog post on the Xbox Wire reaffirmed the announcement and said the game would be available on the Xbox One and well as the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

“We’ve updated the title of the post to reflect the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and noting its upcoming availability in 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass for Console,” the updated blog post read.

While no other details have been announced and there’s not yet a store page up for Among Us within the Microsoft Store, Xbox owners can likely expect to pay the $4.99 price the game goes for elsewhere if they don’t have Xbox Game Pass. If you are subscribed to the service, you’ll get the game for free so long as you maintain your subscription.

The news of the Xbox version of Among Us notably follows not just the news but also the release of the Nintendo Switch version. That version was announced and released not long afterwards when Nintendo held its Indie World showcase this week and is fully playable now for the same price, though you’ll need Nintendo Switch Online to play the game online with others. There’s also a bug with that version of the game that lets players play the new Airship map ahead of schedule, but that problem likely won’t be around for much longer since it’s gotten so much attention already.

