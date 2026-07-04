An Infamous Captain America Character Design Was Just Redeemed By Steve Rogers’ Divisive 4th of July Costume

Marvel Rivals has released its fair share of controversial skins. In fact, some have even been censored in ads due to just how much of the chosen hero they reveal. Most recently, Marvel Rivals fans can’t get over the new July 4th skin for Captain America. In true Marvel swimsuit special tradition, America’s, er, hero is showing off his assets in a big way. Jiggle physics and all. And it’s bringing fans back to another controversial design for the hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comic book artist Rob Liefeld himself pointed out a certain similarity between his own infamous take on Cap and the new Marvel Rivals skin. Liefeld drew the meme-worthy illustration back in 1996 as part of Heroes Reborn, when Marvel recruited new artists to draw the iconic heroes in Counter-Earth. Now, Liefeld is thrilled to see Cap’s new Marvel Rivals design bring back a key maligned feature from his own take on the hero. 30 years later, his design now has a new vote of authenticity… and a competitor for the most controversial depiction yet.

Comic Artist Who Created Infamous Captain America Design Celebrates New Marvel Rivals Skin

Courtesy of Marvel

Since Marvel Rivals revealed the new July 4th skin for Steve Rogers, fans have had thoughts. From his low-cut swimsuit to the jiggle physics of a certain region, the design is quickly becoming a meme in its own right. And the artist responsible for another infamous design of the same hero couldn’t resist getting in on the fun. Liefeld shared a post on X with his big-chested hero side by side with the Marvel Rivals skin. The caption? “I LOVE it!”

When viewed from this angle, it’s hard to deny that July 4th Cap has a similar oversized pectoral situation going on. While his chest isn’t quite as pronounced as Liefeld’s design, there’s a certain similar shape that does make it seem almost like an homage. It would’ve probably been more noticeable if not for everything else Cap has going on in the patriotic swimsuit design.

Fans are loving this commentary for the man who has long been maligned for the, let’s say, unrealistic proportions of his design. The drawing has gone down as one of the most memorable illustrations of Captain America due to its wild proportions. It has also become a collector’s item, first hitting auction floors back in 2023. Now, fans say that Liefeld has been redeemed at last by this confirmation of Cap’s chest size.

“For decades you were villified… glad to see you vindicated,” reads one response to Liefeld’s post. Others have asked him to comment on some of the other elements of this latest controversial design to see if he agrees with some of the other exaggerated elements of Cap’s new design. Thus far, no response on that, but it’s good to see fans and the original artist having some fun with this infamous design. With any luck, it’s just lost the crown for the worst-ever Captain America depiction thanks to Marvel Rivals.

What do you think of the Liefeld design? Is the new Marvel Rivals skin worse? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!